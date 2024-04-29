Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 20.1%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS CBAOF traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. FIBRA Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.