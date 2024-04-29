Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 9.3%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 1,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

