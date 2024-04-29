Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $6.28 on Monday, hitting $3,514.80. 125,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,547.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,388.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

