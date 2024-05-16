David Groves Purchases 32,844 Shares of Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) insider David Groves acquired 32,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,592.44 ($19,597.65).
David Groves also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, David Groves purchased 17,000 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$14,280.00 ($9,456.95).
- On Friday, March 15th, David Groves acquired 10,373 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,439.43 ($6,251.28).
- On Monday, March 18th, David Groves bought 30,359 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$27,232.02 ($18,034.45).
- On Wednesday, March 20th, David Groves acquired 3,110 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$2,767.90 ($1,833.05).
- On Friday, March 22nd, David Groves bought 707 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$629.23 ($416.71).
- On Friday, March 8th, David Groves purchased 29,627 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$27,049.45 ($17,913.54).
Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Pengana Capital Group Cuts Dividend
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.
