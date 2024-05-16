Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

