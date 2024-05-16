Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 15,096 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of LPL Financial worth $132,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.66. 5,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,093. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $276.12.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $35,377,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

