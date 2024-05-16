Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $46,030.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DORM opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

