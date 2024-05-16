Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $143,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AVY traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $228.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average of $204.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

