Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $127.63 Million Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,355 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.96% of TPG worth $127,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TPG by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

TPG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. 9,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,257.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TPG news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,112,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.