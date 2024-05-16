Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.32% of Newell Brands worth $119,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 90,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

