Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $197,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.02.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

