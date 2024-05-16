Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.110–0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.8 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.310–0.150 EPS.

Spire Global Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:SPIR opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. Analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

