Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.110–0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.8 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.310–0.150 EPS.
Spire Global Trading Down 6.8 %
NYSE:SPIR opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. Analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire Global
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.