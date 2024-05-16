Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 561 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Enbridge worth $139,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 303,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.07%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

