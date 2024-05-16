Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.74% of Hexcel worth $108,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Hexcel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

