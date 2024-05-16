Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $196.46 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of Ryder System worth $196,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,761 shares of company stock worth $12,052,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:R opened at $128.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

