Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.99% of Organon & Co. worth $147,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 999,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 376,055 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,887. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

