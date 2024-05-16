Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.78% of Cable One worth $149,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Up 0.2 %

Cable One stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.62 and its 200 day moving average is $488.29. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.13 and a 52-week high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

