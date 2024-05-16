Susquehanna Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $33.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGT. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

