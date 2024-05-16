Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 901,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $114,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 881.2% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 311,930 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.67. 27,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,809. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.