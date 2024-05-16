Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

Allegion stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,182. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.