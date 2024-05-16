Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 965,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,311,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

