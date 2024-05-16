Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 9,232 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield worth $110,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after purchasing an additional 273,474 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $23,667,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 70,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,933. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

