Dynatrace’s (DT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of DT opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,368. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 34.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 538,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 87,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

