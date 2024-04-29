Intrust Bank NA Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $175.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,255. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

