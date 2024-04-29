Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 17.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sandfire Resources America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 45,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

