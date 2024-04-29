Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 17.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 45,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
About Sandfire Resources America
