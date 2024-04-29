The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 30,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 89,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

