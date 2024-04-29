Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.33. 498,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

