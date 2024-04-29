Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VB stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. The stock had a trading volume of 256,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.