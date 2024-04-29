Ewa LLC Purchases Shares of 12,589 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ewa LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:SAN remained flat at $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,606. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

