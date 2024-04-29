Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after acquiring an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 493,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

