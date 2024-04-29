Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
