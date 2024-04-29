Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 42,800 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

