Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMSNY stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365. Temenos has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $103.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03.
Temenos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.