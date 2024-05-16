Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,186,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,335 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $39.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock worth $440,127. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

