DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,190,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,277 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DLocal Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,316,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 72,034 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

