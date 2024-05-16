Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.14. 95,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 220,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $767.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 143.53%. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

