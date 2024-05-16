First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.75. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 100,671 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $165,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,189,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,282,918.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.