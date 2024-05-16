Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 375,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 242,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at about $45,335,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

