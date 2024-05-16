CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Up 9.8%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.75. 161,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 668,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

