B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 423,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,116,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

