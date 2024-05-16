M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Director John P. Barnes Sells 43,426 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 377,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after buying an additional 430,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after buying an additional 393,116 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.