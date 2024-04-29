ether.fi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $551.30 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ether.fi has a market cap of $508.50 million and approximately $551.30 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00007012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ether.fi has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 4.47243157 USD and is up 8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $608,117,984.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

