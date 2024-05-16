FY2025 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,478 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 42.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,180,000 after buying an additional 762,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

