FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted by Analyst

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Gogo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Gogo has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gogo by 26.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 11.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gogo by 27.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 664,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

