Cormark Comments on ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market cap of C$534.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.56%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

