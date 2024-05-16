Northland Capmk Comments on Genasys Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Genasys in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

GNSS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 32.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genasys by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

