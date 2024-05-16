FY2027 Earnings Forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

SCPH stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 899,786 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 457,150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 231,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 247.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.