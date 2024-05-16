Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:LAC opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$5.17 and a 52-week high of C$31.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.07). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%.

Insider Activity at Lithium Americas

In other news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

