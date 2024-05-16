Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

