DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

TGLS opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.